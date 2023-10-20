Aurelio De Laurentiis is still upset over losing Cristiano Giuntoli to Juventus and has criticised the Bianconeri’s sporting director for spending months expressing his desire to move to a direct rival like the Black and Whites.

Juventus lured Giuntoli away from Napoli after he successfully led an operation that ended their three-decade wait to become champions of Italy.

At the time of Juventus expressing their interest, Giuntoli still had a contract with Napoli. He communicated his desire to leave the Italian champions, a move that did not sit well with De Laurentiis.

The Napoli chairman strongly dislikes losing players or staff to Juventus and was furious about Giuntoli’s request.

He recalled their moments of separation, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Giuntoli had been halfway out the door for six months, continuing to repeat: Will you send me to Juventus? I asked what is this, suddenly you have become a Juve fan? Here we always considered Juve to be our number one sporting enemy! A sporting director must have the culture of humility and hard work, and he did have that.”

Juve FC Says

De Laurentiis never wants to deal with Juventus and despises losing anyone to us, so we can understand if he tries to discredit Giuntoli for the job he did in Naples.

However, one sure thing is that the director is the right man for our job and we trust him to make the best decisions for the team.