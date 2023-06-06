De Laurentiis does not want Giuntoli to move to Juventus

Aurelio De Laurentiis, the president of Napoli, is reportedly hindering Cristiano Giuntoli’s potential move to Juventus, as a recent report suggests that he may block the director’s transfer to the Bianconeri.

The historical trend of Juventus poaching top talents from Napoli has been a source of frustration for the Partenopei. Following their successful 2022/23 season, Napoli has become a target for Juventus this summer, with Giuntoli being their primary target.

Juventus believes that Giuntoli is the ideal candidate to become their next Sporting Director and is determined to secure his services. However, Giuntoli still has one year remaining on his contract with Napoli, and the club is hesitant to let him depart after his successful tenure.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, De Laurentiis is now willing to allow Giuntoli to leave Napoli but has a specific preference regarding his destination. Rather than seeing him join Juventus, De Laurentiis would prefer Giuntoli to move to Lazio, as the Rome-based club is also in need of a sporting director.

Juve FC Says

De Laurentiis is true to himself and never wants to see us make progress at the expense of his team.

However, we expect this deal to still go through, even though it might be very late in the summer when it is finally concluded.