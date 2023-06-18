De Laurentiis hatches a plan to frustrate Juventus

Aurelio de Laurentiis has reportedly fallen out with Juventus target Cristiano Giuntoli, which should be a good thing for Juve, who want to make him their next Sporting Director.

However, he remains contracted to Napoli for one more season and that is a big issue for the Bianconeri.

They have waited for him for some time and feel he will be the perfect man to lead them going forward.

However, De Laurentiis detests doing business with the Bianconeri and will still keep Giuntoli, despite falling out with him.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals he plans to release the executive very late into the transfer window so that he would not be useful to Juventus anymore.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli is the best man for the job and De Laurentiis is not happy we want to take someone from him again.

We now have to move on to other targets or wait for him while negotiating new deals with our players and other targets.

He is set to spend a long time with us, so we can be patient for now until we get our man, knowing that he has everything to make us a great club again.

But we must set a deadline to wait for him. Otherwise, we will waste our summer.