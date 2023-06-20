De Laurentiis is now ready to release Giuntoli to Juventus

Aurelio de Laurentiis, the president of Napoli, is reportedly willing to allow his director of football Cristiano Giuntoli, to join Juventus in the same capacity.

Giuntoli has played a pivotal role in guiding Napoli to Serie A success, and now he sees the opportunity at Juventus as a significant career move that may not come around again. He has expressed his desire to leave Napoli in recent weeks, but De Laurentiis, not wanting to strengthen a rival club like Juventus, has been reluctant to let him go.

However, it appears that there has been a significant breakdown in the relationship between De Laurentiis and Giuntoli. A report on Football Italia suggests that their relationship has deteriorated to the point where Giuntoli was absent from the presentation of Napoli’s new manager. As a result, De Laurentiis may have found a way to move forward without Giuntoli.

This development opens the door for Juventus to potentially bring Giuntoli into their organisation in the coming days. The Bianconeri will be eagerly awaiting the opportunity to add his expertise and experience to their club, should the move materialise.