De Laurentiis reveals his response to Agnelli concerning Super League

Aurelio De Laurentiis had objected to the Super League from its inception and has reiterated his stand while revealing his first response when Andrea Agnelli spoke to him about it.

The Napoli supremo is one of the most famous club owners in Italy and Europe and his side could win the league this term.

They have been a successful Italian club for a long time, so he was approached to support the Super League when it was a closed shop among only a few clubs.

However, he rejected the proposal and stands by his decision till now. De Laurentiis says to Radio 24 via Football Italia when asked if Napoli will join the new Super League:

“No, absolutely not. I told Agnelli ‘never’ because he wanted to make it for an elite group of clubs. I’d say that today it’s wrong to allow UEFA to collect €800m with Champions League, Europa League and Conference League.

“I’d say, let’s have a European league where we don’t do the draw with balls, it’s not like we’re in the third world?

“The top six of a major league or the top ones of a smaller league must play against all the others in a one-off game.

“These gentlemen do not know that the virtual fan, i.e. the one who has to pay for the season ticket to watch the game, wants new football.”

Juve FC Says

It is not possible to get a positive response from all the clubs about such a revolutionary idea because everyone loves to stick to what they know.

However, the Super League protagonists continue to believe it would be for our good, and we probably should give them the support they need at least once.