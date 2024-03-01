The upcoming FIFA Club World Cup is set to undergo expansion, allowing more clubs from the top European leagues to participate.

Despite not playing in Europe this season, Juventus could potentially be included in the competition due to their rich history in Europe’s premier club competitions.

Napoli is actively working towards qualification for the next Club World Cup, with a chance to secure their spot if they overcome Barcelona in the upcoming Champions League rounds.

President Aurelio de Laurentiis has commented on the potential qualification, expressing a sense of envy towards Juventus. He argues that it would be nonsensical for Juventus to qualify for the Club World Cup over Napoli, especially considering the Bianconeri’s failure to qualify for any European competition this term.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“We at the Club World Cup? I’m sorry for Juve, who were punished by UEFA and ousted from the cups: if we were to beat Barcelona and then get a win or a draw, we should rightfully go there. But I think Napoli should go anyway, because if Juve is out of the European cups they shouldn’t be admitted to the Club World Cup.”

Juve FC Says

De Laurentiis has always been envious of us, and we can understand this, but it will not change the fact that we are a much bigger club than Napoli and command more respect than them on the continent.