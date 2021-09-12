De Laurentiis says Juventus were under the control of Napoli

Outspoken Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has hailed Luciano Spalletti after Napoli came from behind to beat Juventus in Serie A yesterday.

Juve had taken the lead and looked on course to win their first league match of the season.

The Bianconeri had started this campaign with no wins in two matches and it has now been extended to three games.

They knew the Napoli game was a must-win for them and started the match as the better side.

However, Napoli rallied and earned a win in front of some of their fans.

That win gave them some early bragging rights and De Laurentiis was in a happy mood.

After the match, he told reporters that his team had tamed the Bianconeri and hailed his new manager Spalletti for how he sets up his team and his managerial style as well.

“It’s a good start. I have to thank Spalletti for making a team solid, giving them a very interesting style of football. We controlled and attacked from start to finish,” De Laurentiis told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“It’s a pity about that initial error, because it is a match we could’ve won 2-0. I want to thank Spalletti, the players and our 12th man, the fans who were incomparable.

“I chose Spalletti because he is diligent, ordered and handles situation firmly, the way I like. You can talk to him, he doesn’t get offended if you ask for clarification, because he isn’t haunted by his ego.”

Juve has not made the best start to this campaign, but they performed better in the match than they have done in their first two games of the season and hopefully, they will improve even further for their next game.