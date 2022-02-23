De Ligt admits he is unhappy with himself for his role in Villarreal’s equaliser

Matthijs de Ligt has admitted he is unhappy after being caught out of position for Villarreal’s equaliser in their Champions League game last night.

Juventus had taken a very early lead through Dusan Vlahovic and it seemed Max Allegri’s men would end the encounter with a win.

They defended well until the second half when Dani Parejo’s run was unchecked and he scored an impressive equaliser for the Spaniards.

De Ligt had been dragged out of position for the Spaniard to find space to execute a nice first-time volley, and he wasn’t happy.

Speaking after the game, he explained his marking style and admitted he was sad at how he got caught out.

He said via Il Bianconero: “I’m out of position, I was angry about it, I’m went ahead to anticipate, something that I have to improve, I am very aggressive on the man but in this moment either the midfielders have to follow the insertion or I have to be in better shape.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is one of our best performers and that mistake proved he is not perfect and still has a lot more to learn.

The former Ajax man is still just 22, and he has many more years ahead of him in top-level football.

Juve would be smart to keep him, but it doesn’t depend on them alone because the defender could decide to leave the club for a new challenge.