De Ligt admits Juventus collapsed too soon against Villarreal

Matthijs de Ligt admits Juventus collapsed too soon in their game against Villarreal last night.

After a solid first half, fans had expected them to go on and win the game after the interval.

Villarreal kept riding their luck defensively until Juventus conceded a penalty, which the Spaniards converted.

Things unravelled from then, and the Yellow Submarines netted two more times to eliminate the Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.

One key thing that was missing from Juventus’ performance was a never-give-up attitude and De Ligt admits there was a lot to play for at 1-0 but they collapsed.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “Up until the 75th minute it was a balanced match. We had big chances, but the goalkeeper was good. After the penalty, we totally collapsed. When you concede the 1-0 you can still score, we had to do better.”

Juve FC Says

Juve’s collapse in that game proved this team is not as good at managing matches as we think.

That match required every player to be in their best shape mentally, but it never happened, and we paid the ultimate price for it.

Hopefully, that will be the last time we see our team collapse so badly again this season.