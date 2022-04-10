De Ligt admits Juventus had another poor start against Cagliari

Matthijs de Ligt scored Juventus’ equaliser in their 2-1 win against Cagliari last night and he admits it was another game in which they made a poor start.

The Dutchman has become a mainstay in this Juve team and he partnered Giorgio Chiellini in the heart of the Bianconeri defence for the game.

After they went behind, he restored parity for his side before they upped the ante and got the winner in the second half.

De Ligt insists they started the match too sluggishly, even though they eventually got all the points from the encounter.

He told reporters via Football Italia: “We started badly, immediately a goal down, perhaps we were too sluggish, lost the ball too easily, so it became a very difficult game, but in the end we managed to win.

“I prefer to play straight away after a defeat. We now have one game per week, we have to train hard to win and today we deserved the victory.”

Juve FC Says

At this stage of the season, Juve shouldn’t be starting matches slowly because it could prove very disastrous for us.

Cagliari may have allowed us to get back into the game, but some opponents will battle hard to ensure we don’t find space to breathe or come back on other occasions.