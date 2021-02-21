De Ligt and Demiral urged to take their chance to show they are Juventus’ future

With Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini out injured, their absence has handed Juventus the chance to try their defence partnership of the future with Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral set to start at the back against Crotone.

Juventus signed both players as highly-rated young defenders with the future in mind.

They have had to bide their time to get playing opportunities and the Bianconeri have remained committed in their resolve to keep both players.

Several teams wanted Demiral in the last transfer window but the Bianconeri kept hold of the Turkish defender, Tuttojuve says if Juve considers him unavailable for transfers, then they see De Ligt as untouchable.

Both players will now look to build careers at the Allianz Stadium under the management of Andrea Pirlo.

They risk not being considered the perfect partners with Danilo also an option, but they can earn that on the field.

The report says that the next few games will present them the chance to earn the spots, adding that Crotone might be an easy test, but games against the likes of Spezia will truly test them.

They write: “they will have to prove themselves up to the next few races at least, not simple, if with Crotone everything should be easier, with Verona and Spezia the difficulties could be increasing. From apprentices to Bonucci and Chiellini, teachers defended themselves to sorcerers, after all, to help bring this Juve up, it takes magic.”