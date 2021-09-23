De Ligt claims Juventus showed ‘real character’ to overcome Spezia

Juventus had to come from behind in the second-half against Spezia yesterday evening, and Matthijs De Ligt insists that they showed great character to do so.

The Old Lady had taken the initial lead when Moise Kean’s strike put us 1-0 up, but the lead only lasted around five minutes before Gyasi had levelled.

Early into the second half we were behind however thanks to Antiste’s impressive strike inside the near-post, but thankfully Federico Chiesa and Matthijs De Ligt managed to get us back ahead to claim all three points.

The Dutchman moved to praise his side’s performance speaking to reporters after the full-time whistle.

“It was a tough match,” De Ligt said after the final whistle(via Juventus.com). “We played well in the first half and scored a good goal but then they equalised with their only chance. The second half began terribly but we managed to come away with the three points today by playing with real character.

“When you’re Juventus you have to win every game and two points from four matches is not what you expect from Juve. We need to go on a decent run now, taking things one game at a time, and see where it gets us. It’s crucial we play as a team, all together – both those on the pitch and those off it. The guys who came off the bench today were a massive help.”

It’s quite a relief to finally have a win on the board, especially having seen us fall behind in the second-half last night as I definitely have to admit to fearing the worst.

This fighting victory should give us some fire to burn going into our upcoming matches which should steer us on the right path, and we can hopefully build some momentum to climb back into contention for top spot.

Patrick