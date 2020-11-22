De Ligt compares Sarri and Pirlo, here is what he thinks of both

Matthijs de Ligt has revealed that Juventus play a more modern type of football than they did last season.

The Bianconeri are now being managed by Andrea Pirlo, who is making his managerial debut.

They have had an inconsistent start to the campaign, but they seem to be getting better as more of their players become available.

De Ligt made his first start of the season in the game against Cagliari yesterday and his return will be a welcome boost for the Turin side.

He had been out since August when he dislocated his shoulder and it had to be operated on.

He marked his return with a fine performance against Cagliari and he was speaking after the game and said that they are playing a more modern sort of football now.

He claimed that it was a tough period when he was out with injury before adding that while they pressed high last season, they play a different type of game now.

“They were hard months, I worked so hard to come back and play. Today I am very happy, for the whole team,” De Ligt told Sky Sport as quoted by Football Italia.

“It was a tough period but suffering can be positive sometimes. I played some games with a dislocated shoulder but I am happy we won the league last season.

“We have a different mentality. Last year we wanted to press high but with Pirlo we play a more modern football. We defend one against one leaving a lot of space behind us. I like it, I used to do the same at Ajax.

“We have room for improvement,” the Dutchman continued.

“Soon we’ll reach 100%, now we are at the 70% of our potential. There are many strong teams this season, the league is harder nut also more stimulating.

“We have many opponents: Milan, Inter, Lazio, Atalanta and Napoli . It’s a tough championship but we are only focused on ourselves, we have a very competitive team to win the title.”