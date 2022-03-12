De Ligt, Danilo and the most interesting numbers prior to Sampdoria-Juventus

On Saturday, Juventus will take on Sampdoria for the third time this season. While the Bianconeri already have two wins at home against the Ligurians (one in Serie A and another in the Coppa Italia), the meeting will take place at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium this time.

The official Juventus website provided us with the most interesting numbers prior to the encounter.

Since the turn of the new year, the Old Lady has collected 19 points (five wins and four draws), more than any other Serie A side.

Max Allegri’s men are one of just five unbeaten sides in Europe’s top leagues in 2022. The other four are Liverpool, Newcastle United, Barcelona and Sevilla.

In their last six meetings against Sampdoria in all competitions, Juve managed to score at least twice per match. Their total is 16 strikes.

For his part, Matthijs de Ligt is the Serie A defender who has been dribbled the least (only twice) amongst the players who featured in 15+ matches.

Following the Bianconeri’s defeat against Verona last October, they have remained undefeated in their last eight away fixtures. This is the club’s best run since the one between December 2017 and March 2019 which lasted for 26 away matches.

Although the source didn’t mention it, we’re ought to pay tribute for Danilo, who should make his 100th Juventus appearance.