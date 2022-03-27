De Ligt discusses what it was like to face Christian Eriksen yesterday

Christian Eriksen returned to the international football scene yesterday after his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

It is over 200 days after the incident, and the midfielder, who was an Inter Milan star at the time, is now getting his career back on track.

Brentford of England offered him a deal at the start of this year, and he has been playing for them in the last few weeks before the international break.

Denmark selected the midfielder for action in the latest international break and he came on in the second half when they faced the Netherlands yesterday.

He scored one of Denmark’s goals in an eventual 4-2 defeat for his country and one of his opponents was Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt.

The defender has now revealed he was delighted to see the midfielder back on the football pitch and it was hard to tackle him.

He said via Football Italia: “It’s not easy to tackle Eriksen, when he came on the pitch I got goosebumps. We are players but also human beings, in those moments you have to think about playing but it’s clear that we are all happy that Christian is back playing at this level.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt is showing that he truly values human relations even as a footballer and he has respect for the well-being of everyone.

Eriksen has become a symbol of how good humanity can be to most of us, and it is great to see him back on the pitch.

The Italian law forbade him from playing in Serie A again. Hopefully, that law would be amended soon to accommodate players who have come back from the dead like him.