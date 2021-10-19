De Ligt doesn’t have a serious injury but may still miss the Zenit match

Juventus has carried out tests on Matthijs de Ligt and they show that the Dutchman hasn’t suffered any serious injury, but he remains a doubt for their match against Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The defender was struggling with an abductor problem that ruled him out of the match against AS Roma.

The Bianconeri had been sweating over his fitness since he returned from the international break.

There had been fears he had suffered some serious injury, but Football Italia reports that the tests didn’t reveal any serious problem and he trained on his own yesterday.

The match against Zenit tomorrow might come too soon for him to play and he might be left at home.

The Bianconeri have won their opening two group games of the Champions League so far.

They have scored four times and conceded none, which has helped them to top their group ahead of the third group stage game in the competition.

Beating Zenit in their next two matches could help them secure passage to the next round of the competition and they would target the maximum point from this match.

With Alvaro Morata back to fitness, they would have a powerful attack to execute the game and will look to score as many goals as they can get.