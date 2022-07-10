De Ligt expected at Juventus today as the door remains open for him to leave

Juventus expects more of its players to rejoin the team for preseason today and one player everyone will keep an eye on is Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman is the subject of transfer interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich, and both clubs are seriously looking to get him from Juve.

The Bianconeri wanted to keep him, but he has refused to sign a contract extension, so he will now be sold off.

Calciomercato claims he is expected to be at the club’s medical centre today before joining others in full training from tomorrow.

Juve is hopeful he will leave for the biggest fee they can get and Bayern is now favourites to land him.

However, the Germans are not alone and Chelsea is waiting in the wings to pounce and do a deal with Juve if the Bavarians fail to find an agreement, eventually.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt has become better as a player since he moved to Juve in 2019 and we should ideally reap the rewards of having developed his talents even further.

But you cannot force a player to stay with you, so our best choice is to allow him to leave the club for a huge fee before he enters the last year of his current deal.