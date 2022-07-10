De Ligt
Club News

De Ligt expected at Juventus today as the door remains open for him to leave

July 10, 2022 - 11:30 am

Juventus expects more of its players to rejoin the team for preseason today and one player everyone will keep an eye on is Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman is the subject of transfer interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich, and both clubs are seriously looking to get him from Juve.

The Bianconeri wanted to keep him, but he has refused to sign a contract extension, so he will now be sold off.

Calciomercato claims he is expected to be at the club’s medical centre today before joining others in full training from tomorrow.

Juve is hopeful he will leave for the biggest fee they can get and Bayern is now favourites to land him.

However, the Germans are not alone and Chelsea is waiting in the wings to pounce and do a deal with Juve if the Bavarians fail to find an agreement, eventually.

Juve FC Says

De Ligt has become better as a player since he moved to Juve in 2019 and we should ideally reap the rewards of having developed his talents even further.

But you cannot force a player to stay with you, so our best choice is to allow him to leave the club for a huge fee before he enters the last year of his current deal.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Cambiaso

Juventus fixes a date for another new signing to do his medical

July 10, 2022
Buffon

Buffon predicts Juventus as one of the favourites to win this Scudetto

July 10, 2022
Chiellini

Video – Chiellini talks LAFC, Juventus, Pogba, Italy and pineapple pizza

July 9, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.