De Ligt highlights the obvious Juventus weakness despite beating Bologna

Matthijs de Ligt has reacted to Juventus’ 2-0 win over Bologna and although he is happy they got the points, he insists they have more work to do.

Games like this could easily have ended in another draw or a defeat for the Bianconeri, but they fought hard and hung on for the three points.

Bologna had more possession and tried hard, but Juve was solid at the back and thwarted their many attacks.

De Ligt partnered with Leonardo Bonucci in defence to help the Bianconeri keep a clean sheet.

After the game, the defender reacted to the result and claimed they did well to limit Bologna’s attacks, but they have to improve on building from the back.

“We played with a lot of maturity, although we can improve a great deal in the way we build out from the back,” De Ligt told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“We played well, Bologna didn’t have many clear-cut chances, but we must improve our attacking approach.”

Juve FC Says

The 2-0 win is a comfortable result considering how bad Juve has been in some matches this season.

However, this team has to win matches convincingly in the future, if we are to achieve our seasonal aims.

The improving form of the likes of Federico Bernardeschi and Alvaro Morata means we may now be able to trust our attack a little more going forward.

The defence, however, will have to be watertight if we are to continue securing these narrow wins.