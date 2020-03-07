De Ligt: ‘I chose Juventus over PSG & Barcelona’

Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt reveals he turned down offers from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona to join the Bianconeri.

The 20-year-old defender was one of the most wanted players in European football last season and despite offers from across the regions top clubs, the Dutchman elected to come to Turin.

“Last summer it was PSG, Juventus Barcelona who wanted me,” De Ligt told Ziggo Sport.

“I studied all options and eventually came to the conclusion I could grow faster at Juventus. They have a particular style and I knew being here would make me a more complete player. I was proud that Cristiano Ronaldo told me to come to Juve, I’m glad I made that choice.”

De Ligt and former Ajax teammate Frenkie De Jong were both expected to head to Barcelona in the summer but things worked out differently.

“I still talk a lot with Frenkie. It’s funny, two years ago we were playing for Jong Ajax and now I’m playing with Ronaldo and Frenkie is playing alongside Messi! That’s bizarre!”

De Ligt explained that it has taken time to adjust to Juventus and the language barrier was previously a problem for him.

“I remember we went to China in pre-season and at the dinner table everyone was speaking Italian. I was just staring in front of me and thought: ‘this is going to be a very long week’.

“The people I have contact with now? Aaron Ramsey and Giorgio Chiellini, who both speak English.”