De Ligt insists he is enjoying working with Allegri

Matthijs de Ligt has insisted that he is enjoying his time at Juventus now that Massimiliano Allegri is in charge.

The Dutchman joined the Bianconeri in 2019, the same summer that Allegri was let go from his managerial job after five seasons in charge.

In the two seasons that he was away, Maurizio Sarri and Andrea Pirlo managed De Ligt.

Both managers play a possession-based style of game, which saw Juve depart from Allegri’s more pragmatic approach.

However, the club didn’t enjoy much success in the last two seasons as they did when Allegri managed them previously and they have re-appointed him as their manager.

De Ligt is a modern-day type of defender who thrives with the ball at his feet and there was uncertainty about his suitability to Allegri’s style of play.

However, he seems to have adapted well and started Juve’s match against Udinese in their Serie A opener yesterday.

As he prepares for the rest of the season, he has assured fans that he is enjoying his time under his current gaffer.

He told DAZN, as quoted by Calciomercato: “I feel good, I feel good with Allegri too. He has a lot of attention for the defensive phase, it’s very important, I worked a lot and I’m happy “.