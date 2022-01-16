De Ligt insists Juventus is making progress after beating Udinese

Juventus has come under serious criticism for their performances in Serie A this season.

The Bianconeri had been one of the favourites to win the Scudetto at the start of the campaign, and fans had hoped that things would be different from the last one.

However, Max Allegri’s men have been in very poor form so far and they cannot get into the top four at the moment.

They have just beaten Udinese 2-0 in a game they could have won by more goals.

Matthijs de Ligt has been a part of a Juve defence that has begun to keep clean sheets that help the team win matches.

After the fixture, the Dutchman spoke about their recent form and insisted that things are looking positive for them.

He told DAZN via Calciomercato: “We are playing better, we started the season badly and now we have continuity. We are also improving physically, in the last eight we have done well and we must continue like this . Rugani is doing very well, he is more one who is playing as free while I take the man being strong in duels. We are playing well, we have not conceded goals today and we must continue like this. “

Juve FC Says

Juve has been below-par for much of this campaign and this second half of the season needs to be better.

The Bianconeri know ending this season outside the top four will be an embarrassing failure and should work to avoid that.

As De Ligt has pointed out, their performance has been good in recent game weeks, but we will have to see if it gets better or worse in the coming weeks.