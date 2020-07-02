De Ligt: ‘I’ve improved since the start of the season’

Matthijs De Ligt believes he’s improved as the season has progressed and finds it hard to pick a winner from Juve’s three stunning goals against Genoa midweek.

The Dutch defender spoke to Sky Sport and began by recounting the victory against Il Grifone on Tuesday when Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Douglas Costa each scored world-class goals.

“It’s a very exciting title race with Lazio and Inter, and we won with three very beautiful and above all important goals,” De Ligt told Sky.

“I think all three were very beautiful. Dybala’s was wonderful, very technical, technically perfect. Then the bomb from Cristiano Ronaldo and the prestigious one from Douglas Costa. Three great goals.”

It’s been a change in form for De Ligt since the start of the season where he was under the spotlight following a big money move from Ajax.

“Yes, now I feel much much better and I am also at ease in the head, this is important for playing.

“I think there are many types of attackers in Italy. For example, Lukaku is powerful and fast. Immobile is very strong in front of goal.

“All teams have strong and different forwards, all the games are challenges, our opponents all have high-level attackers, I try to study them thoroughly before the matches to respond to their characteristics and play better.

“I think Inter are a great team, right now they’re only a few points behind, so we have to be careful with these teams.

“There are still 9 games to play, every game is important and every team is close to the title. I think it’s a challenge between us, Lazio and Inter Milan.”

Juventus face Torino this weekend in the latest edition of the Derby Della Mole, a game De Ligt knows only too well.

“The first leg derby is obviously a beautiful memory for me. It was my first goal with Juve, the first in Italy that gave us a very important 1-0 victory.

“It was a difficult moment for me. I received a lot of criticism, and I was in trouble; That goal gave me a little relief and happiness. Not only for me but to the whole team.

“Thanks to that goal I improved a lot and I became the player I am now. I think it’s a game very special, the derby for the city of Turin, both Juventus and Trino want to win, it will be a difficult game there is no doubt.

“They have a good team with good players, we must try to play our best also in defence, so that we don’t leave our opponents chances. “