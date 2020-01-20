De Ligt: ‘I’ve learned a lot from Bonucci and Chiellini’

Matthijs de Ligt reveals that he has learned a lot from teammates Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, while training with Cristiano Ronaldo is fantastic.

The 20-year-old has had a mixed start to his Juve career but is proving his worth since returning from injury recently having made the switch from Holland last summer.

“Obviously there are differences between the Eredivise and Serie A, especially as regards to the smaller sides,” De Ligt told Tuttomercatoweb.

“In Holland the top four are very good, but I think the teams are much better here than in Holland. Every game is a test for us.

“Parma played very well and they have a good side. It was difficult for us, but in the end we won.

“Chiellini? He is a very experienced defender and he knows how to play. I’m young, and I’m a little impulsive.

“I want to win every battle, but sometimes it’s better to play with the head and that’s what I’m learning from him.

“I’m also learning a lot from Bonucci, both of them have a lot of experience and I’m trying to improve.

“I’m very happy with the first 6 months at Juve. If I compare how I am now and how I was six months ago, I have improved a lot, and that’s the most important thing.

“Every comparison, every experience I bring it with me to try to improve myself.

”Training with Cristiano Ronaldo is fantastic. He knows how to prepare and knows how to win.”