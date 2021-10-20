De Ligt no longer wants to continue at Juventus and could head to Barcelona

Matthijs de Ligt has struggled to play regularly for Juventus recently as he spends more time on the bench and Fichajes.net claims the Dutchman doesn’t want to continue in that role.

It claims the former Ajax man is no longer trusted by Massimiliano Allegri and his agent, Mino Raiola is now looking for a way out of the situation.

Several clubs want to sign him, but the report claims De Ligt is targeting a move to Barcelona where he would be reunited with Frenkie de Jong and his former national team manager, Ronald Koeman.

De Ligt has been shopped around Europe by Raiola in the last few weeks, but Juve is relaxed because it would be tough for any club to sign him.

The defender has a release clause of around 160m euros that kicks in at the end of this season.

The Bianconeri paid around 60m euros to sign him and will make a good profit from his sale if a club meets that asking price.

However, Barcelona is economically in a poor state and that could cost them a move for him.

The Catalans are still recovering from the financial ruin that saw them lose Lionel Messi for nothing at the start of this campaign.

They still have several players they need to ship out before they can add someone like De Ligt to their squad.