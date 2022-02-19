De Ligt offers support to his teammate and downplays captaincy talk

Following a mostly disappointing result, few Juventus players received praise for their display in the Derby della Mole.

Dusan Vlahovic and company failed to cause too much problems for the Torino defenses led by the superb Bremer.

Moreover, the midfield was unable to create plays in the absence of a genuine playmaker, while Alex Sandro had to serve as an emergency center back.

Nonetheless, Matthijs de Ligt was clearly the best performer of the bunch. The Dutchman rose above everyone else to nod home the opener from Juan Cuadrado’s corner kick.

The former Ajax captain also put up a solid shift at the back, but Sandro’s mistake allowed Andrea Belotti to score the equalizer for the Granata.

However, de Ligt only had words of praise for his Brazilian teammate.

“Alex played really well. I think he didn’t play much in this role before but he did very well. We have three injured central backs and Danilo was suspended, so it’s an emergency situation but he did good,” said the 22-year-old in his post-match interview to DAZN via ilBianconero.

“We’re not worried about the absentees. We played many games with players out. We have a strong team with quality and even today we saw some who don’t play often but did well, that’s why I’m not worried.”

The journalists also asked the defender whether he’s planning to become club captain, but he wisely downplayed the topic with a diplomatic answer.

“No, the rules state that whoever played the most matches for the team wears the armband. So I’m still few years behind.”