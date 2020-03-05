De Ligt over Chiellini v Inter

Matthijs De Ligt is the favourite to play alongside Leonardo Bonucci this weekend in Juve’s match against Inter.

Initial reports from Italian press this morning had suggested that Bianconeri captain Giorgio Chiellini was the favourite to play as he had the Derby D’Italia earmarked as the game he wished to return in.

Despite returning to action and playing a few minutes against SPAL, Chiellini has been training separately in the last few sessions to aid his recovery.

Sky Sport Italia now report that 20-year-old De Ligt is expected to start over the captain while Chiellini will start from the bench.

Alongside the captain, Sami Khedira and Douglas Costa have returned to training and are expected to be available for Inter’s visit to the Juve stadium