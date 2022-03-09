De Ligt reportedly changes his mind on future path

Since the start of the campaign, there has been great speculations surrounding the future of Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutchman is definitely one of the best up-and-coming defenders in the world, a status that earned him a large number of suitors around the European continent.

Moreover, his agent Mino Raiola even suggested at one point that his future could lie elsewhere, in a statement that surely didn’t please Juventus supporters.

But according to Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, these comments have now become a distant memory.

In fact, the Bianconeri and the center back are now planning for a future that sees them walking hand-by-hand.

The former Ajax captain has a contract that ties him to Juventus until 2024.

However, the source warns that the club must work on extending the player’s deal soon enough in order to avoid another debacle similar to Paulo Dybala’s contract saga.

Juve FC say

The last statement remains the key for keeping the situation under control. After all, Raiola is notorious for running down his clients’ contracts. This allows him to orchestrate free transfers that see him earning hefty commissions.

Although Juventus are now engaged in negotiations involving five of their players who are running on expiring contracts, de Ligt’s situation shouldn’t be neglected, as we’re talking about one of the club’s biggest assets.