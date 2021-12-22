De Ligt reportedly distanced himself from Raiola’s latest comments

In the last few days, Mino Raiola launched a missile towards Juventus by claiming that he and his client, Matthijs de Ligt, are ready for a new adventure away from Turin.

This is far from being the first time that the notorious agent stirs the pot, and it surely won’t be the last.

The Italo-Dutch enjoys a relatively amicable relationship with the Bianconeri management, especially with vice-president Pavel Nedved who was a client of his during the latter’s playing days.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady’s new CEO Maurizio Arrivabene didn’t take Raiola’s words lightly, as he swiped back with some stingy remarks, criticizing the players who owe their allegiance to their agents rather than the clubs they represent.

As explained by Calciomeracto, the director’s words were directed towards first and foremost towards Raiola.

Moreover, the source claims that De Ligt himself tried to distance himself from his agent’s comments, as he prefers to focus on the pitch rather than being dragged into untimely market speculation.

Juve FC say

In the last few years, several club managements have fallen out with Raiola for such maneuvers that lacked respect towards the clubs.

Juventus are not expected to burn any bridges with the super-agent, and nor they should, as his roster is always filled with talent. However, Arrivabene did well to show that the Bianconeri are no pushovers.

But as it’s often the case, it will eventually come down to the player’s true desire.

If De Ligt wishes to stay in Turin, then no agent can force him to move. But if he proves to be open to the idea of embarking on a new adventure, then we can only hope to make the best out of the transfer.