De Ligt reveals the only thing that Allegri cares about

October 2, 2021 - 9:46 am

Ahead of the Derby Della Mole, Matthijs de Ligt has heaped praise on Massimiliano Allegri for his experience and winning record.

The Dutchman says he is happy to be managed by the Livorno native and spoke about the most important thing to his boss.

Juve doesn’t play the most exciting football with Allegri at the helm and De Ligt confirms that the most important thing to their current boss is winning.

He says the manager has instilled the right mindset in them and have them focused on the important things.

Juve made a poor start to this season and their early season form clearly frustrated Allegri.

Sometimes it was hard for him to hide his frustration at how his team plays in public. 

And De Ligt says Allegri doesn’t just love to win matches, winning is all that matters to him.

“In my opinion he is a coach with great experience,” De Ligt said as quoted by Football Italia

“He plays football, he has won a lot at Juve and Milan.

“I’m happy that he’s my coach, for me it’s important to improve. Tactically, he helps me a lot. He has this idea of playing for 90 minutes, with the right mentality. Winning is not important, it’s the only thing that matters. That’s the mentality he has.”

Juve will look to build on their current winning run when they face Torino today.

