Matthijs de Ligt has shed more light on his transfer from Juventus to Bayern Munich last season. The Dutch defender was considered one of the most valuable players in the Juventus squad and enjoyed a strong rapport with the fans.

Initially, Juventus had plans to offer him a new contract to extend his stay at the Allianz Stadium for a longer period. However, De Ligt hesitated to commit to this new deal. This indecision created a challenging situation for Juventus. When Bayern Munich presented an offer to acquire him, Juventus entered into negotiations and ultimately agreed to let him depart.

To fill the void left by De Ligt’s departure, Juventus brought in Gleison Bremer as his replacement, a transfer that did not require as significant an investment as the proceeds from De Ligt’s sale. De Ligt has now revealed when Bayern Munich first approached him.

The former Ajax captain said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“Bayern had been eliminated from the Champions League by Villarreal and then they contacted my agent to say they needed a new defender. Then, my agent told me and asked if I wanted to go to Bayern. I immediately said that if there was a chance, I would like to go.

He continued: “I had fun and I was loved there (at Juventus), but when a club like Bayern wants to sign you there is always the possibility of winning the Champions League, of winning the league. I didn’t have to think about it for long.”

Juve FC Says

De Ligt was one of the best players in Europe when he was on our books and the defender is a player we wanted to keep.

However, he wanted to leave the club and there was almost nothing we could do at the time to make him stay.