De Ligt says Juventus is worried about the return of his former club

Matthijs de Ligt has told Ajax’s fans he is happy about their return to form and even Juventus is worried.

The Dutchman played for the last Ajax team to reach the Champions League semi-final in 2019 before moving to Juventus.

They sold most of their stars in that summer, including him and suffered a minor slump in form, especially in Europe in the seasons that followed.

However, they have returned as one of the most dangerous clubs on the continent now and are dominating their Champions League group.

They are one club everyone doesn’t want to meet in the knockout stages, considering how they eliminated Juve and Real Madrid in the 2018/2019 UCL.

The defender returned to his former club as a visitor in their last match and delivered a message to the fans.

He praised them for returning to form and admitted to having missed them before saying they are the team to beat now.

He said in a video posted by Ajax on Twitter: “I have been abroad for more than two years and looking back I I realized how special Ajax are. Even at Juve they realized that the club is back on the football map. They even asked what we used … (smiles, ed). Nice to see how Ajax are doing : believe me, nobody wants to play against it! It makes me proud to see so much passion: I miss you so much, see you soon!”