De Ligt to undergo surgery

Matthijs De Ligt is expected to undergo shoulder surgery this week and will be out of action for the first part of the new season.

The defender confirmed he will go under the knife for a bothersome shoulder issue, following Juve’s Champions League elimination last week.

Tuttosport report that the operation is likely to be conducted this week, given the short break between the end of the current season and the start of the next.

The expected recovery time could be at least a few months with Tuttosport suggesting De Ligt will push to return for the 20/21 October, the return of the Champions League.

Sportmediaset report along similar lines but suggest the rehabilitation process will be lengthy, meaning the Dutchman may not return to the line up until November at the earliest.