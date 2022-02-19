De Ligt top, Vlahovic flop – Italian media outlets hand their ratings for the derby

As usual, Friday’s Derby della Mole was far being a technical masterclass. Derbies in general tend to be thrilling for their tenacity and the physical battles witnessed on the pitch.

Thus, yesterday’s fixture wasn’t any different, but Juventus fans were hoping to seal all three points.

Matthijs de Ligt gave the Old Lady the early lead, but Andrea Belotti secured a well-deserved point for the Granata with a second half equalizer.

While the Dutchman was undoubtedly the best performer on the pitch amongst Max allegri’s men, several of his teammates were far from impressive.

The attacking trio didn’t enjoy their best outing, and Italian media outlets gave Dusan Vlahovic some low ratings (generally around 5).

Moreover, the newspapers also went harsh on Alex Sandro who featured as a center back due to the emergency at the back. The Brazilian failed to block the cross that allowed Torino to snatch the equalizer.

Here are all the player ratings from the major Italian media outlets as published by ilBianconero.

Tuttosport

Szczesny 6

Cuadrado 5.5

De ​​Ligt 6.5

Alex Sandro 5

Pellegrini 6 (De Sciglio 6)

Zakaria 5.5

Locatelli 5 (Arthur 5.5)

Rabiot 5.5

Dybala 5 (McKennie 5.5)

Vlahovic 5.5 (Kean 4.5)

Morata 6

Allegri 5

Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 5.5

Cuadrado 5.5

De ​​Ligt 6.5

Alex Sandro 5

Pellegrini 6 (De Sciglio 6)

Zakaria 5.5

Locatelli 6 (Arthur 5.5)

Rabiot 6

Dybala 6 (McKennie 5.5)

Vlahovic 5 (Kean 5.5)

Morata 6

Allegri 5.5

Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Cuadrado 6

De Ligt 7.5

Alex Sandro 5.5

Pellegrini 6 (De Sciglio 6)

Zakaria 6

Locatelli 6 (Arthur 6)

Rabiot 6

Dybala 5.5 (McKennie 5,5)

Vlahovic 5 (Kean 5, 5)

Morata 5.5

Allegri 6

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 6.5

Cuadrado 5.5

De ​​Ligt 7

Alex Sandro 5

Pellegrini 5.5 (De Sciglio 6)

Zakaria 5.5

Locatelli 6.5

Rabiot 6

Dybala 6.5 (McKennie 5.5)

Vlahovic 5 (Kean 5.5)

Morata 5.5

Allegri 5.5

IlBianconero.com

Szczesny 6,5

Cuadrado 5

De Ligt 7

Alex Sandro 5

Pellegrini 5 (De Sciglio 6.5)

Zakaria 5

Locatelli 5,5 (Arthur 6)

Rabiot 6

Dybala 6 (McKennie 6)

Vlahovic 4.5 (Kean 5)

Morata 5.5

Allegri 5