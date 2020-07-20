De Ligt will need shoulder operation

Matthijs De Ligt will need to be operated on at the end of the season, according to a report from Tuttosport.

The Dutch defender has had persistent shoulder problems throughout the season, forcing him to sit out some games earlier on in the campaign.

Tuttosport report that the 20-year-old will require surgery to fix the problem, however it won’t take place until the end of the season.

The newspaper suggests that De Ligt has struggled with the injury, but has played on through the pain, a recent example being Juve’s game against Sassuolo.

The Bianconeri have five fixtures remaining this season before a Champions League match against Lyon in August.