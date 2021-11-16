De Ligt’s buyout clause can be activated this summer, but Juventus remain calm

In the next few days, Juventus are set to appoint a meeting with super-agent Mino Raiola, as reported by Calciomercato.

The Italo-Dutch represents Federico Bernardeschi (who’s running on an expiring contract) as well as potential Bianconeri transfer targets Alessio Romagnoli and Paul Pogba. But let’s not forget about Matthijs de Ligt.

The Old Lady won the prestigious race to sign the former Ajax captain back in the summer of 2019, despite Barcelona’s fierce competition.

However, anyone who remains interested in the Dutchman’s services will notice that his buyout clause will be valid starting this summer.

The report says that the defender can free himself from his Juventus contract for a fee worth 120 million euros.

Therefore, the figure is far from being a small one, especially amidst the current financial crisis.

On the other hand, the source adds that the player is fine in Turin, and the management is hoping to secure his services on the long run by offering him a contract renewal. De Ligt’s current deal expires in the summer of 2024

Juve FC say

Even if other clubs were to match the payer’s buyout clause, his will would be the decisive factor. And until now, nothing suggests that the 22-year-old is adamant on leaving Turin.

A new contract would surely ease the fans’ concerns, but the negotiation sagas involving other players (like Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado) suggest that it would take at least another few months to put de Ligt’s signature on a new deal.