De Ligt’s sale could depend on Lewandowski’s future at Bayern

On Monday, Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic was in Turin for face-to-face talks with Juventus directors.

The Bavarians have recently emerged as the favorites to sign Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

But while the former Bianconeri midfielder was all smiles after the conclusion meeting, the Italians had rejected his initial bid.

According to Calciomercato, Bayern offered 60 million euros plus 10 millions bonuses for de Ligt’s services, while Juventus are holding out for a deal worth 90 millions.

While the distance appears to be significant, the Bundesliga champions remain hopeful of reaching a deal before the end of the summer.

But as the source explains, it could all depend on the future of the German club’s biggest star, Robert Lewandowski.

At the end of the previous campaign, the Polish bomber announced his desire to leave the club.

Apparently, Bayern would be able to offer Juventus an improved bid if they manage to sell their striker for the right price.

The source adds that Barcelona have made an offer for Lewandowski worth 40 plus five millions, but the Bavarians rejected it.

Moreover, Paris Saint Germain could be ready to enter the race for the veteran striker with a bid worth 50 millions.

The report expects developments on this front in the coming days, which could ultimately unlock de Ligt’s path towards Bayern.

Finally, Calciomercato claims that the Dutchman has already agreed personal terms with the German giants, and would earn 10 million euros per season.