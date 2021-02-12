De Paul clarifies his future amidst Juventus interest

Reports have linked Rodrigo De Paul with a move to Juventus for much of this season, as he continues to shine for Udinese.

The Argentinean is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A, and he has caught the attention of the Bianconeri.

Andrea Pirlo was a midfielder and he would know a good one when he sees one.

As Juventus continued to monitor him in the first half of the season, there were reports that he might even move to Turin last month.

The midfielder, however, has just revealed that he never thought about changing clubs midway through a campaign.

He even claimed that he specifically assured his current side that he was going nowhere in the last transfer window.

“In January there was a lot of talk about me in key market, but I immediately went to the director to say that I would not go anywhere “, he said as quoted by Calciomercato.

The summer presents another time for him to change clubs, and Juventus remains one team that he could join.

The report adds that there was no way Juve would have coughed up Udinese’s asking price for him last month.

They have valued him at 40m euros. That fee is more reasonably spent in the summer transfer market.

The likes of Leeds United have entered the race for his signature, and Juve has to brace themselves for a serious battle to land him now.