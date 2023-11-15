Juventus is keen on acquiring Rodrigo de Paul to bolster their midfield for the second half of the season. However, the Bianconeri face challenges in securing the midfielder, particularly in light of the bans handed to Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, necessitating reinforcements.

While Juventus is exploring various options, including Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham and Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City, Calciomercato reveals that De Paul is the preferred choice. Juventus is eager to finalise the deal and include him in their squad.

The stumbling block arises from Atletico Madrid, which is unwilling to part with De Paul unless its terms are met. The report suggests that Atletico prefers an outright sale, while Juventus is pursuing a loan arrangement with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Atletico is dissatisfied with the proposed terms, urging Juventus to intensify their efforts and present a permanent offer if they wish to secure De Paul.

Juve FC Says

De Paul is a top midfielder who won the last World Cup with Argentina, so Atletico will not allow him to leave easily.

We probably must turn to another target and return for him in the summer when we can make permanent signings.