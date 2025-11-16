New Genoa head coach Daniele De Rossi is reportedly keen to bring Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin back to Marassi.

The Ligurians began their campaign on a torrid note, failing to win a contest in the first nine rounds of the Serie A campaign.

Therefore, Patrick Vieira ended up paying the ultimate price. The former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder’s departure coincided with the club’s first victory of the season, which ensued in Sassuolo, under the tutelage of caretaker coach Domenico Criscito.

De Rossi wants Mattia Perin at Genoa

De Rossi has now been appointed as the new Genoa manager, and he registered a 2-2 draw with fellow strugglers Fiorentina in his first match in charge.

Nevertheless, the Roma legend is seeking reinforcement in January to boost the club’s chances of avoiding relegation.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the 2006 World Cup winner is seeking an upgrade on his current first-choice goalkeeper, Nicola Leali, and has identified Perin as the ideal profile for the role, whom he has known since their time together with the Italian national team.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

This would be a return to the base for the 33-year-old, who started his career at Genoa before joining Juventus in the summer of 2018 when Gianluigi Buffon left the club.

The Latina native then rejoined the Rossoblu on an 18-month loan spell following Gigi’s return to Juventus.

Why Juventus shouldn’t let Perin leave in January

After serving as an understudy for Wojciech Szczesny for several years, Perin has been playing second fiddle to Michele Di Gregorio since last season.

Nevertheless, the experienced custodian is considered one of the locker-room leaders at the club, Moreover, he has always been reliable between the posts when called upon.

Hence, despite his lack of playing time, Perin is a valuable member of the Juventus squad, and the club doesn’t have any viable reason to send him away, and disrupt the goalkeeping department, unless he requests a transfer.