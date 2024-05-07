Roma coach Daniele De Rossi has reportedly contacted Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, personally inviting him to join the capital side.

The 26-year-old has been plying his trade in Turin since making the move from Fiorentina in 2020. But with his contract expiring next year, his future at the club remains uncertain.

This morning, a report in the Italian press claimed the player is willing to sign a bridge renewal, pushing back the expiry date until 2026.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport (via Calciomercato), the distance between Juventus and Chiesa remains significant.

The source claims the Italy international is seeking yearly wages in the region of 7-8 million euros with bonuses that can lift the sum to 10M, similar to the figures that his striking partner Dusan Vlahovic earns.

So aside from a few meetings between Juventus directors and the player’s agent Fali Ramadini, the two parties haven’t truly registered comprehensive progress in their negotiations.

Therefore, the source believes Roma will try to pounce on the situation and lure the Euro 2020 winner to the Stadio Olimpico.

As the Roman newspaper tells it, De Rossi has personally called Chiesa in an attempt to convince the winger to join.

Moreover, Giallorossi captain Lorenzo Pellegrini and fellow club senators Bryan Cristante and Gianluca Mancini have also intervened, inviting their international teammate to the Eternal City.

Chiesa has been enduring highs and lows since making his return from an ACL injury, coincidentally suffered against Roma in January 2022.

The Bianconeri star was arguably the best player on the pitch when the two sides met on Sunday, which may have further ignited Roma’s interest.