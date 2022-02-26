De Sciglio closes in on a new 2m euros per season deal

Mattia De Sciglio is set to sign a new Juventus contract that will keep him at the club beyond this campaign.

The Azzurri star’s current deal expires by the end of this term and he has been an important player for the Bianconeri.

Max Allegri has continued to use him, and the gaffer wants him to keep contributing to his squad.

Juve wants to respond to that by offering him an extended stay with Calciomercato claiming it is almost certain he would sign an extension.

The report claims he will get a new deal that would pay him between 1.8m to 2m euros per season.

It remains unclear how long the new deal would be, but Juve fans can expect to see his familiar face next season.

Juve FC Says

De Sciglio seemed to be on his way out of Juve when he moved to Lyon on loan last season.

He impressed at the French club, but he could still have struggled to stay in Juve if Andrea Pirlo was still the club’s manager.

However, he has now emerged as one of the key players for Allegri and has revived his Bianconeri career.

As the club seeks to save money, they would be keen to keep him because he doesn’t cost them so much.