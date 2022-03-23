De Sciglio contract talks postponed: The latest on the situation

Following the breakdown of Paulo Dybala’s contract extension talks, observers were expecting a more positive outcome from Wednesday’s meeting.

The Bianconeri directors were supposed to sit on the table with Mattia De Sciglio’s representatives.

But according to Sky Sport via JuventusNews24, the meeting between Juventus and the fullback’s agents was delayed by mutual agreement.

As the source explains, the player’s late callup to the Italian national team prompted the postpone, with both parties agreeing to let the Juventus man focus on his national duty.

Following Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s injury, Roberto Mancini called up De Sciglio to replace the Napoli right-back.

The 29-year-old joins three of his Juventus teammates, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Manuel Locatelli.

Italy will host North Macedonia in the Semi Finals of the World Cup playoffs. If they manage to make it through, they’ll take on either Portugal or Turkey in the final on March 29.

The former Milan man joined Juventus in 2017, but is currently running on an expiring contract.

However, the source explains that there should be no problem in the negotiations, and the player should eventually sign an extension.

De Sciglio spent last season on loan at Lyon, but Max Allegri’s return helped him earning his spot back in the squad.

This season, the fullback has contributed in two assists in his 16 Serie A appearances thus far. He also scored the memorable winner away to Roma in the Olimpico, which sealed the Old Lady’s 4-3 come-from-behind victory.