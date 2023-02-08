De Sciglio defends himself against jeers: “I haven’t done anything wrong”

It has been a rough couple of months for Juventus in general, and Mattia De Sciglio in particular.

Amidst the chaotic Prisma investigation, it was revealed that the Italian shared screenshots from the players’ WhatsApp group with the investigators, which provided a piece of evidence against the club regarding the alleged illegal salary maneuvers between 2020 and 2021.

Sadly, this revelation put a black mark on the 30-year-old amongst a section of the club’s supporters who unfairly labelled him as a ‘traitor’.

In last Thursday’s Coppa Italia tie against Lazio, jeering whistles were heard at the Allianz Stadium when the former Milan man entered the pitch as a late substitute.

Nonetheless, Max Allegri put his faith in his old pupil, thrusting him in the starting lineup against Salernitana. De Sciglio repaid his manager’s faith by producing a positive performance in Tuesday’s 3-0 victory.

Following the win in Salerno, the Italian fullback defended himself, insisting that he hasn’t done anything wrong.

“I’m only focused on the pitch, I think I should be judged for what I do in matches,” said De Sciglio in his post-match interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“As for the rest I haven’t done anything wrong. I always give my best when I take the field for this shirt, because for me the priority is the team and Juventus. I was pleased that Allegri made stood by my side.

“The coach is right, we need to manage matches better, even if we’re up 3-0 because it’s still important to finish without conceding goals.”