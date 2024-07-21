Juventus fullback Mattia De Sciglio insists he’s doing well on a physical decision despite being left out of the Juventus training camp in Germany.

The 31-year-old joined the club’s pre-season preparations at Continassa, but didn’t receive a call-up for the trip to the Adidas headquarters in Herzogenaurach which will host a week-long camp that includes a friendly against Nurnburg.

Fellow outcasts Arthur Melo, Filip Kostic, Wojciech Szczesny, Arkadiusz Milik and Weston McKennie were also omitted. These players aren’t part of Thiago Motta’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

However, a report from Sky Sport Italia claimed that De Sciglio’s absence is due to a physical issue.

The former Milan man spent the bulk of last season on the sidelines recovering from an ACL injury suffered in May 2023.

Nevertheless, the Italian quashes this story, insisting that he’s in good physical shape, but was left out due to a decision taken by the club.

“In the last few hours, I have heard inaccuracies about me,” posted De Sciglio on his Instagram account via JuventusNews24.

“I want to clarify that I am well and have no physical problems, unlike what Sky Sport and some newspapers said.

“My absence is purely a choice made by the club. So I kindly ask journalists to inform themselves correctly before spreading incorrect news.”

The versatile fullback has been plying his trade at Juventus since 2017, but his stint in Turin appears to have reached the closing credits, especially following the departure of his old ally Max Allegri.