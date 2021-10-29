De Sciglio drops a message for Juventus’ fans as he begins his road to recovery

Mattia De Sciglio has been one of Juventus’ most rejuvenated players in the last few weeks, but he got injured in the defeat against Sassuolo on Wednesday.

The full-back is now set for a spell on the sidelines, but he dropped a message for the fans as he begins his road to recovery.

He said, as quoted by Tuttosport: “An unlucky evening for me and for the team. I’m sorry not to be able to go back to the field immediately to help my teammates, but I will do everything possible to ensure that this happens quickly.”

His injury was another negative in the game for the Bianconeri who also lost the match 2-1.

Juve has enough cover on both flanks with Danilo adept at covering at left-back or right-back.

However, the bigger concern for Max Allegri should be the mentality of his players when they face smaller clubs.

The Bianconeri’s next match is against Verona and if they don’t get their mindset right, they could be in for another shocking defeat.

Sassuolo proved Juve can be unsettled when they are continuously attacked, and Verona could borrow a template from them to try to win the game.