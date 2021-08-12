De Sciglio expected to stay at Juventus – So who will make way?

When Mattia De Sciglio arrived for Juve’s pre-season, it felt more like a forced reunion. The Italian spent the last campaign on loan at Lyon, but the French club opted against keeping him on a permanent basis.

Therefore, the fullback found himself once again in Turin, but luckily for him, he has been reunited with an old ally in the form of Massimiliano Allegri.

De Sciglio has been a pupil of the tactician since his early career years at Milan, and the latter was behind his transfer to Juventus in 2017.

During the pre-season preparations, the 28-year-old has shown enough to convince the technical staff to maintain him for another season.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianoncero, the former Rossoneri player will be the main deputy for Alex Sandro on the left, while he can also cover in his original right-back position.

In the laws of nature, when one rises, another has to take the fall. In this case, Luca Pellegrini will be sacrificed after failing to convince during the ongoing pre-season preparations.

The young left-back spent the last two seasons on loan at Cagliari and Genoa, but he was expected to remain in Turin this time around, especially following the departure of Gianluca Frabotta.

Unfortunately for the former Roma man, it appears that Allegri prefers his tried and trusted man, so Pellergrini could be set for yet another loan move this summer.