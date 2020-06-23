De Sciglio faces lenghty absence

Juventus have confirmed that full-back Mattia De Sciglio faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines having picked up a tear to the femoral bicep in his left thigh.

The 27-year-old full back pulled up during Juve’s 2-0 win against Bologna and had to be substituted out immediately.

The Bianconeri have now confirmed that De Sciglio faces an extended period out of action:

Today, Mattia De Sciglio, following the left thigh muscle problem sustained during the Bologna match, underwent instrumental tests at the J | Medical which revealed a low-grade lesion of the hamstring of the left thigh. The next checkup is expected in about 10 days time.

Brazilian full-back Danilo was sent off against Bologna yesterday leaving Juve with just Juan Cuadrado able to play as a natural full-back.