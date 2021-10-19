De Sciglio insists that recent victories are a showing of unity

Juventus earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Roma on Sunday evening, and Mattia De Sciglio insists it showed his side are united.

The team has overturned a torrid start to the new campaign in which they were winless from their opening four Serie A clashes, but has turned that around with four consecutive victories, the last of which came against the Giallorossi this weekend.

The performances have not been bulletproof, scraping 3-2 victories over Sampdoria and Spezia in exciting fashion, but since we masterminded the win over Champions League holders Chelsea, we have moved to put the onus back on defence, and now look a formidable side to beat.

De Sciglio insists that our team is now playing united, and insists that playing as a team will be the catalyst to go on to greater things.

“This victory is of great value,” De Sciglio told the press after the victory(via Juventus.com). “The main objective today was to start again from where we had stopped before the break: we played a good match, all united against a great opponent.

“It was a difficult game, but the team worked well and now we have to continue on this path. We had some difficulties at the beginning, but the important thing now is to remain united: we are also transmitting the values ​​of this club to the youngsters, and we are becoming a good team. The Coach gives me great confidence, but I feel the confidence of the whole team and for me tonight it was important to play this match. The championship is still long, our goal is always to get back to the top.”

Allegri has instilled some belief back in our side after a torrid year, and the team does seem to be able to defend as a unit, as a team, and the confidence that will come from that is making us a force to be reckoned with again.

