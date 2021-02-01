De Sciglio isn’t missing Juventus as he wants another season in Lyon 

Mattia De Sciglio is enjoying his loan spell at Lyon, and the defender is looking for a longer stay at the French side.

Lyon is currently second on the Ligue 1 table, two points behind Lille, and a point above PSG.

They have enjoyed not playing European football this season and are challenging for the league title.

De Sciglio, who struggled to find a place in the Juventus team last season, opted to join them on loan for this campaign and that decision has paid off.

He has played 14 league matches for them and will play even more before the campaign finishes.

He was speaking about his career recently and made it clear that all he is thinking about is playing for the French side, even next season.

He said via Calciomercato: “My will is to stay for next season as well.”

The report also adds that the French side has the option of making his loan move permanent.

If he can maintain his current form and stay injury-free, he can expect to be kept.

Juventus has since moved on from him, so the Bianconeri will not stand in his way if Lyon makes an acceptable offer.