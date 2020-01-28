De Sciglio-Kurzawa exchange will not go ahead

Juventus have seemingly pulled out of a swap deal involving Mattia De Sciglio and Layvin Kurzawa.

The Bianconeri were reportedly close to agreeing an exchange with PSG for the right-back with talks reportedly at an advanced stage in recent days.

Sky Sport Italia, Goal Italia and RMC now report that talks halted earlier today and have now fallen through due to Juve being unconvinced.

The two players had reportedly agreed terms with their respective new clubs but a move looks unlikely for now.

The suggestion is that Juventus have doubts over the fitness of Danilo which has led them to reassess De Sciglio’s position in the squad.